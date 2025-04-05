Shujaa off to a flier in Singapore 7s with win over Ireland

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 5, 2025 – Shujaa began their Singapore 7s campaign on a positive after ousting Ireland in their opening Pool B encounter on Saturday morning.

Nygel Amaitsa put Kenya in the lead in the second minute with the opening try, picking himself up afterwards to convert successfully between the posts.

Off of a linebreak, Kevin Wekesa made it 12-0 at the cusp of halftime, the Kabras Sugar dangerman putting the ball over the white chalk after a piercing run through the Irish 22.

Kelvin ‘Bling’ Wambua’s charges had to survive in the second half without Wekesa who was banished to the sin bin for a bad tackle.

However, the numerical inferiority mattered little as Patrick Odongo increased their lead in the 12th minute, albeit Amaitsa conversion came to naught.

Josh Costello then pulled one try back for the Irish, Mark Roche adding the extras, as the opponents chased an unlikely comeback in the dying embers of the game.

Shujaa next face France in their final Pool B tie.