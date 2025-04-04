Everton condemn death threats towards Tarkowski - Capital Sports
James Tarkowski celebrates his goal for Everton. PHOTO/Everton/Twitter

English Premiership

Everton condemn death threats towards Tarkowski

Published

LIVERPOOL, England, April 4, 2025 – Everton have condemned death threats made towards James Tarkowski and his family following the defender’s tackle in Wednesday’s Merseyside derby at Anfield.

Tarkowski was booked for a late challenge on Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, but the Premier League’s refereeing body later said he should have been sent off.

“Everton Football Club is aware of threats made towards James Tarkowski and his family on social media. Such behaviour is completely unacceptable and has no place in football or society,” read a Toffees statement.

“The club is liaising with James and his wife Samantha, and stands ready to engage with the social media companies and assist the police with any potential investigation.

“Everton strongly condemns any form of online or offline intimidation, threats or abuse directed at players, staff or their families.”

Tarkowski’s wife Samantha said the abuse was “beyond disgusting” in an Instagram post.

“The level of abuse my husband is receiving wishing death on him, vile comments about me, about us as a couple and about him as a person is beyond disgusting,” she said.

“People forget that he is more than just a footballer. He is a husband, a son, a brother, a friend and most importantly the father of our two children.

“Football is a sport, but the way some so-called fans behave is disgraceful. The abuse, the threats – it’s not passion, it’s pathetic. We’re real people and this goes far beyond football.”

Tarkowski was seen speaking to Mac Allister on the pitch at the final whistle and said the Argentina international had accepted his apology.

“I spoke to him and apologised because it was not a great tackle,” he told Premier League Productions.

“When the ball fell between us I thought he was going to come and was expecting it to be a big old school 50-50 challenge. But he pulled out of the tackle and as I lunged, followed through and in, I caught him pretty high.

“I’ve apologised to him and he accepted it, so not a great one from me.”

What happened?

Tarkowski won the ball but caught Liverpool midfielder Mac Allister just below the knee with his studs in the 11th minute.

The Everton centre-back was shown a yellow card and the video assistant referee (VAR) decided to take no further action after a review.

But BBC Sport was told by the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) the tackle met the threshold for serious foul play.

The view of PGMOL is that an on-field review should have been recommended to referee Sam Barrott and the original decision ultimately overturned.

Referee Barrott felt the challenge was reckless in real time and VAR Paul Tierney deemed that call not to be a clear and obvious error.

Speaking on Thursday, Liverpool boss Arne Slot said: “It is always good that if they think they have made a mistake, they acknowledge that.

“I think it is quite an OK season for referees in England, actually. Mistakes are being made, the most important thing is that it doesn’t influence the league table, but it is normal that it does.”

Everton manager David Moyes said Tarkowski was fortunate to stay on the pitch.

In this article:
