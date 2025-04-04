Chepngeno stars at AK Track and Field Weekend meet in Nakuru

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 4, 2025 – Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Cynthia Chepngeno won the women’s 5000m at the fourth leg of the Athletics Kenya (AK) Track and Field Weekend Meeting in Nakuru on Friday.

Chepngeno clocked 15:28.6 to cut the tape, ahead of Kenya Navy’s Gladys Jeptepkeny who timed 15:29.6.

Cynthia Chepkirui of Lemotit Athletics Camp in Kericho came third after timing 15:29.9.

The win was Chepngeno’s first in 2025, having narrowly missed out on the podium places at the Castellon 10km race in Spain and the Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour.

In Spain, the 24-year-old clocked 30:17 to finish fourth before timing 34:20 to pull up the same result at the Sirikwa Classic in Eldoret on February 22.

The track and field event is ongoing at the Afraha Stadium, the first major competition at the venue, which has been undergoing renovations since 2021.

The competition has been enhanced by the installation of a modern blue tartan track although works on the pitch are incomplete.