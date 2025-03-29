Okere to sharpen Tusker blunt striking force as title race hots up

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 29, 2025 – Tusker FC head coach Charles Okere is worried about the team’s blunt striking force as they continue their pursuit of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League title.

Okere says the remaining nine games to the end of the season are like a final, hence, the need for their offensive to be above par.

“Nine games remaining…but I always say one game at a time. Once again, we play against a tough side in the form of Mara Sugar. For us is to improve on the areas that we have to in terms of scoring,” the gaffer said.

The brewers maintained pace in the title race with a hardfought 1-0 win over relegation-threatened Bidco United at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday evening.

Deogratius Ojok stepped from the bench to give Tusker the much-needed winner, following relentless knocking on Bidco’s door for the majority of the match.

Okere admitted he was mighty relieved to have come away from the match with maximum points.

“In the first half, we were wasteful…so this is one area we need to invest more in because for us to win matches we have to score goals and at the same time defend well,” the former Harambee Starlets coach said.

With the win, Tusker climbed to the top of the log with 47 points – albeit two more than Kenya Police who have played a match less.

Regardless of the result between the law enforcers and Posta Rangers on Sunday, Okere is appreciative of the fight shown by his charges in the title race.

“I say thank you to God for the three points. We had two weeks of preparation and we knew the opponents of the day were going to be tough. We had to be at our best because at times they would defend in a back five. Bidco gave us a run for our money but all the same we thank the players who gave their all today,” he said.

The brewers will be in action next weekend against Mara Sugar who lost 2-1 to Mathare United at the Dandora Stadium on Friday.