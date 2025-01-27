Too early for KCB to pop champagne despite peerless form in national volleyball league

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 27, 2025 – Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) ladies volleyball captain Edith Wisa has warned teammates against early celebrations despite an excellent run of form in the national league.

Wisa says they can only pop the champagne on the final day when they would have successfully defended their crown.

“The league is not yet over until we finish with a victory. We are the defending champions…until we successfully defend our title is when we can say we have done it. However, right now we need to work extra hard because the league is still on,” the skipper said.

Wisa adds that confidence in the squad is increasing with every game.

“We are always optimistic we are going to win every game. We come to every match expecting to win…as long as you are optimistic of winning then it is going to happen. The coach believes in us and we as players also believe in ourselves. We believe that so long as we follow instructions of our coach then we are going to win,” the national team player said. Action between KCB and Nairobi Prisons at Nyayo Stadium. PHOTO/KCB

The bankers reaped maximum profits from the third leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) national women’s league, held the past weekend at the Nyayo Stadium.

They were imperious, thrashing Nairobi Prisons 3-0( 25-15 25-17 25-14) on Saturday before dosing out the same treatment to Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in sets of 25-19 25-06 and 25-12 on Sunday.

It was testament to a team picking up the pace after their initial struggles at the start of the season.

Reflecting on a weekend of plentiful harvest, the skipper said the team were determined to leave nothing to chance.

“It’s a good sign for us as a team and we are happy for that win. Coming into this match, we knew that these are good sides that are capable of pulling a surprise. We just wanted to do our best and we know that if all our aspects work best for us then we would win. We did not want to undermine them because we know there are a good side,” she said.

The bankers now turn their attention to the inaugural edition of the Kenya Cup, set to serve off on February 5.

KCB are in Pool B, dubbed the group of death, along with archrivals Kenya Pipeline, KDF and Kenya Army.