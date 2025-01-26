‘Better than nothing’ – Zico content with draw against Homeboyz

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 26, 2025 – Gor Mahia head coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno has praised his charges for a good performance despite shooting blanks in their Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League encounter against Kakamega Homeboyz on Sunday evening.

Otieno says there are a lot of positives from their 0-0 draw at the Mumias Sports Complex.

“If you look back at our game today, we had a lot of chances, which we did not utilise. Always, when you are playing away from home, you will struggle to create chances. But, if you are creating them then that’s a good thing so I don’t think for us that is a problem,” the gaffer said.

Otieno further patted his boys on the back for a defensive masterclass on a ground he considers as hostile territory.

“One point away from home…this has always been a difficult ground…I think we have defended well. There were threats from all over…the high balls and the crosses but I think the boys defended well with regards to those situations. We are happy for the one point and look forward to the next game,” the former Gor fullback said.

K’Ogalo struggled to muster a shot on target, in what was their third match of the year.

It could have been worse for the league champions after Moses Shummah headed into the back of the net in the 78th minute only for the goal to be chalked off for offside – albeit incorrectly.

The latest result is bound to increase pressure on Otieno with a number of K’Ogalo fans expressing doubt over his capacity to lead the team to its 22nd league crown.

Since assuming the reins from Brazilian Leo Neiva in November last year, the Harambee Stars assistant coach has won six out of 12 games in charge of K’Ogalo – drawing three and losing three.

However, for all the admirable record, some of K’Ogalo faithful feel the team have lost matches they shouldn’t have, in addition to a tepid attack.

Their next fixture is against Mathare United on Saturday.