Empowerment group Wecheza partners two grassroot tourneys to build women’s football

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 – Women’s football empowerment group Wecheza believe that their partnership with two grassroot tournaments during the Christmas holidays was a massive move in their bid to improve the game in the country, and encourage more women to play the game.

Wecheza partnered two tournaments organized by Kenyan internationals, Marjolene Nekesa and Esse Akida.

Nekesa, who plays her club football for Czech Women’s First League club Slavia Prague organized a girls football only tournament at her rural home in Kakamega, while Akida, who most recently was in Greece, organized an expanded tournament that included both men and women at her rural home in Kilifi.

The empowerment group partnered with both tournaments in a bid to empower women footballers both on and off the field.

They presented awards to standout players while distributing sanitary towels and sports bras to all participants.

Gloria Mariwa, Wecheza’s Founder and Partnerships Manager and Faith Moraa, co-Founder and Athletes Relations Manager, said they are passionately pursuing the course to ensure more girls get an opportunity to play the beautiful game.

“Working with female athletes is part of our project at Wecheza. We aim to empower them on and off the field—and what better way to start than by joining existing initiatives,” Moraa said.

Mariwa added; “Playing without proper innerwear is uncomfortable and embarrassing. Now imagine lacking a sanitary towel and/or sports bra while playing. At Wecheza, we love seeing girls play comfortably—that’s why we chose these items.”

In October, Wecheza announced a landmark partnership with Kayole Starlets FC and Her Game Too, a UK based NGO, taking significant strides toward tackling sexism in football and creating opportunities for women in the sport.

This collaboration underscored Wecheza’s commitment to advancing women’s football globally and inspiring the next generation of female athletes.