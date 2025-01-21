Warriors thrashed in worst home defeat under Kerr - Capital Sports
Basketball

Warriors thrashed in worst home defeat under Kerr

Published

GOLDEN STATE, United States, January 21, 2025 – The Golden State Warriors suffered their heaviest home defeat under coach Steve Kerr as they were thrashed 125-85 by the Boston Celtics.

Kerr, who won five NBA Championships as a player, has claimed a further four as head coach of the Warriors since taking charge in 2014.

But the Warriors were outclassed by the defending champions, who showed no mercy in a 40-point victory that is the Warriors’ biggest home defeat since a 45-point reverse against the Dallas Mavericks in 1985.

Leading by 15 points at half-time, the Celtics hit 43 points in the third quarter alone to underline their dominance.

Jayson Tatum top scored for the Celtics with 22 points, while Kristaps Porzingis and Jaylen Brown added 18 points and 17 points respectively.

“We’ve got to flush this one down the toilet and get ready for Sac,” said Kerr, whose side face the Sacramento Kings in their next match.

“We’ve been very competitive all year. Our guys have fought, but we’ve had a handful of these where we get blown out. These are demoralising.”

The Warriors, who last won the Championship in 2022 by beating the Celtics in the finals, sit a place outside the play-off positions in the Western Conference in 11th spot.

The Celtics are second in the Eastern Conference standings behind the Cleveland Cavaliers.

