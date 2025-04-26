'I expected to win at Xiamen Diamond League' - Omanyala - Capital Sports
Ferdinand Omanyala breezes through to the semi-final of the Paris Olympics. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi

Athletics

‘I expected to win at Xiamen Diamond League’ – Omanyala

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 26, 2025 – Commonwealth Games champion Ferdinand Omanyala admits he expected to win at the opening leg of Diamond League in Xiamen, China on Saturday.

Omanyala says he was in top shape heading into the men’s 100m but believes he can improve on his second-place finish in subsequent competitions.

“For sure my expectation was to win the race, but the second place is not bad. I was inspired by Simbine during the race. I just go ahead and take it easy. I hope I can just get better and better,” the 2022 African champion said.

Omanyala clocked 10.13 to finish second in the men’s 100m, behind Akani Simbine of South Africa, who took top honours after running 9.99.

Great Britain’s Jeremiah Azu came third in 10.17.

Saturday’s competition was Omanyala’s sixth appearance in the Diamond League circuit since his debut in Brussels in September 2021.

In his previous Diamond League competition, he had clocked 10.08 to finish a disappointing seventh in Rome in August last year.

Commenting on his experience in China, Omanyala described it as one he would love to do all over again, next year.

“Egret stadium is a really good stadium and I’m impressed. This is my first time to be here. I really enjoy it. Everything is perfect. I’m hoping to come back next year. I really appreciate it,” he said.

Omanyala will be hoping that a podium finish in China is a precursor of what is to come in Tokyo at September’s World Championships — a competition in which he is expected to make his third consecutive appearance.

