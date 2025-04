NAIROBI, Kenya, April 21, 2025 – Kenya’s Sharon Lokedi edged a tightly contested race to win the Boston Marathon on Monday afternoon.

The 2022 New York Marathon champion clocked a course record of 2:17:20 to cross the finish line first, ahead of immediate former defending champion Hellen Obiri and Ethiopian Yalemzerf Yehualaw who took second and third respectively.

More to follow…