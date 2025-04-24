NBA Play-offs: Porzingis suffers head wound as Celtics beat Magic

LOS Angeles, USA, Apr 24 – Kristaps Porzingis suffered a bloodied forehead during the Boston Celtics’ 109-100 win over the Orlando Magic in game two of the NBA first-round play-offs.

Centre Porzingis, who is 7ft 2in, was caught on the forehead by the stray elbow of Orlando’s Goga Bitadze with one minute remaining in the third quarter.

The 29-year-old Latvian fell to the court with blood pouring from the wound and had to be helped to his feet by a trainer.

He was taken off to receive medical treatment and returned in the fourth quarter with a large plaster on his head.

Porzingis scored 20 points and 10 rebounds for the second-seeded Celtics, who have a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series in the Eastern Conference.

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown hit a game-high 36 points, as leading scorer Jayson Tatum was ruled out with a wrist injury.

Elsewhere, Jimmy Butler sustained a pelvis contusion in a hard fall during the Golden State Warriors’ 109-94 defeat by the Houston Rockets.

The six-time NBA All-Star, who was injured late in the first quarter and missed the rest of the game, will undergo an MRI scan on Thursday.

Houston’s victory levelled the Western Conference series at 1-1.

Donovan Mitchell scored 17 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 121-112 victory over the visiting Miami Heat.

Darius Garland added 21 points and nine assists as the Cavaliers established a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference series.