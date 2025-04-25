Everyone wants to play for Man Utd - Amorim - Capital Sports
Matheus Cunha, centre, has six goals in his past eight Premier League games. Photo/GETTY IMAGES

English Premiership

Everyone wants to play for Man Utd – Amorim

Published

MANCHESTER, England, April 25, 2025 – Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is adamant the club remain attractive to potential transfer targets despite sitting 14th in the Premier League table.

The Portuguese, who took over in November, says he has “an idea” of what he wants his squad to look like next season.

Given United are heading for their worst finish since the 1973-74 relegation campaign, it seems certain he is wanting to execute major surgery.

United are interested in Wolves’ Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha and have also been heavily linked with Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, who has a £30m release clause that will make him attractive to a number of clubs.

United need to win the Europa League to qualify for the Champions League, and are at risk of only a second season without European football since English clubs were allowed back in 1990 following the Heysel tragedy.

Amorim has no doubts about whether United are an attractive proposition despite that.

“It’s Manchester United,” he said. “Every player wants to play for Manchester United.

“If you look at our club in the moment, with all the problems, including changing coach, it looks a little bit of a problem.

“But we have a clear idea and that’s the easiest part to explain for a player.”

Amorim refused to confirm United’s interest in Cunha, who has a £62.5m release clause and is understood to be open to an Old Trafford switch.

The former Sporting boss cited veteran midfielder Casemiro as an example of a player who has changed his mind about their long-term future at the club.

The Brazil midfielder, 33, has a year left on his deal and recently said he would like to stay at Old Trafford.

And Amorim said United’s plans for next season’s squad are starting to take shape.

“It is a conversation for the end of the season and things can change,” he said.

“But we want to do things early and we have an idea.”

