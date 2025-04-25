NBA Play-Offs: Thunder take 3-0 series lead with 29-point comeback

LOS Angeles, USA, Apr 25 – The Oklahoma City Thunder recovered a 29-point deficit to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 114-108 and take a 3-0 series lead in the Western Conference play-offs.

Trailing by 26 points at half-time, the top-seeded Thunder completed the second biggest second-half comeback in NBA play-off history to put the Grizzlies on the brink of elimination.

The Grizzlies were in full control of the match at the start of the third quarter, up 77-51 and on course to strike back in the series.

But an injury to Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant late in the second quarter proved a turning point, with the 25-year-old falling hard on his hip while attempting a dunk.

The Grizzlies took a 29-point lead on the next play but then collapsed without the influential American, who is now a doubt for game four on Saturday (20:30 BST).

“He’s going through further evaluations tomorrow, then we’ll know more,” said Grizzlies interim coach Tuomas Iisalo.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander top-scored for the Thunder with 31 points, while Jalen Williams added 26 of his own.

The Grizzlies must win in game four to keep their play-off hopes alive.

Knicks squeeze past Pistons

After losing game two, the New York Knicks established a 2-1 play-off series lead with a 118-116 win against the Detroit Pistons.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges all scored more than 20 points, while Josh Hart excelled in defence with 11 rebounds and nine assists.

The Pistons will rue a poor second quarter, in which they allowed a 23-6 run in the Knicks’ favour to fall 13 points behind at half-time.

Tim Hardaway Jr and Cade Cunningham led a spirited response, finishing with 24 points each.

But it was not enough, with game four of the series in Detroit on Sunday (18:00 BST).