Cup final ref in tears over critical Real Madrid TV video

MADRID, Spain, April 25, 2025 – The referee for Saturday’s Copa del Rey final broke down in tears as he revealed the pressure Real Madrid’s TV channel has put officials under this season.

Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea will take charge of the ‘Clasico final’ between Los Blancos and rivals Barcelona in Seville on Saturday (21:00 BST kick-off).

But he is the latest in a line of referees to be attacked on Real Madrid TV this season.

A video pointed out the win percentages of Barca and Real when the Spaniard has taken charge of their games, the fact he has never refereed in the Champions League or Fifa tournaments, and supposed mistakes the 39-year-old has made.

Back in February, Real Madrid wrote a formal letter of complaint to the Spanish FA (RFEF) and Spain’s High Council for Sports saying Spanish refereeing was “rigged” and “completely discredited”.

An emotional De Burgos Bengoetxea told a news conference: “When a child of yours goes to school and there are kids telling him that his father is a ‘thief’ and comes home crying, it’s totally messed up.

“What I do is try to educate my son, to say that his father is honest, above all honest, who can make mistakes, like any sportsperson.

“It’s not right what we are going through, many colleagues, and not just in professional football, but also at grassroots level.

“Everyone should reflect about where we want to go, about what we want from sport and from football.”

De Burgos Bengoetxea, who also officiates in Uefa club and international competitions, has previously taken charge of Clasico encounters.

Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes, who will be the video assistant referee (VAR) for the final, warned that officials could take action over Real Madrid TV’s broadcasts.

“Have no doubt that we are going to have to start taking much more serious measures than we are taking,” he added.

“We will not continue to allow what is happening. Soon, you will hear from us.

“We are going to make history, because we are not going to continue to bear what we are putting up with.”

After February’s letter of complaint, which followed a 1-0 loss to Espanyol, La Liga president Javier Tebas said Real Madrid had “lost their head”.

Later that month the RFEF condemned the “repulsive” abuse suffered by referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero after he sent off Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham against Osasuna.