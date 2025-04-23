Ex-Brazil boss Tite takes break to preserve health - Capital Sports
Tite had previously confirmed he would step down as Brazil coach after this World Cup

Football

Ex-Brazil boss Tite takes break to preserve health

Published

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, April 23, 2025 – Former Brazil head coach Tite says he is taking an indefinite break from football to take care of his health.

The 63-year-old managed Brazil between 2016 and 2022 and guided them to the Copa America title in 2019.

Tite, who was hospitalised last August because of a heart issue, was recently linked with the job at Corinthians – a club he has managed during three different spells.

But local media reported that, external the coach suffered an anxiety attack on the night before he was to fly to Sao Paulo to sign for the club.

“I realised that there are times when you have to understand that, as a human being, I can be vulnerable and admitting that will certainly make me stronger,” Tite said in a statement posted on his son Matheus Bachi’s Instagram.

“I am passionate about what I do and I’ll continue to be so, but after talking to my family and observing the signals my body was giving off, I decided that the best thing to do now is to take a break from my career to look after myself for as long as it takes.

“As has become public, there was a conversation in progress with Corinthians, but it will have to be paralysed by a difficult but necessary decision.”

Tite stepped down as Brazil head coach after they lost to Croatia on penalties in the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar.

He joined Flamengo the following year but was sacked last September after a year in charge.

In this article:
