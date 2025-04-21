Boston Marathon champ Korir happy to run faster than older bro Wesley

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 21, 2025 – Newly-crowned Boston Marathon champion John Korir is delighted to be the faster athlete compared to his older brother, Wesley.

Korir says he cannot wait to crack jokes at his brother, who won the same race in 2012.

“Yeah, I cannot wait to crack jokes at him because I am the fastest in the family. He had a title for Boston but now I also have it…I think I will crack a joke at him,” the Chicago Marathon champion.

Korir crossed the finish line in 2:04:45 to win the World Marathon Majors race, following in the footsteps of Wesley, who timed 2:12:40 to win the competition, 12 years ago.

Tanzanian Alphonce Felix Simbu finished second in 2:05:04 as another Kenyan, Cybrian Kotut, claimed the final podium place in 2:05:04.

Korir broke away after 34km of the race, stomping his feet to the pedal after immediate former defending champion Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia had withdrawn after 27km.

American Conner Mantz surged to the front of the 10-man leading pack before Korir upped the tempo by taking control of the race.

Despite Kotut, Mantz and Simbu’s best efforts to catch up, it was clear that Korir was not to be denied a historic win in which he also followed in the footsteps of another Kenyan, Robert Cheruiyot, as the only one to have won both Chicago and Boston within a span of one year.

A slippery start

However, Korir’s win almost never happened after the 28-year-old fell at the start line of the race — losing his bib in the process.

Reflecting on that slippery moment, Korir said he did not let it affect him psychologically.

“It didn’t affect me mentally…I was ready to run today,” he said.

Korir added: “I saw that the others were not pushing as hard as I would have expected and so I decided to push…kept pushing until I reached the finish line.”

The race was his first this year since winning the Chicago Marathon in October where he clocked 2:02:44 in first place.