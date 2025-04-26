Government laying new tartan track at Nyayo Stadium (PHOTOS)

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 26, 2025 – The government has began laying a new tartan track at the Nyayo Stadium ahead of the sixth edition of the Kip Keino Classic on May 31.

Latest photos from the stadium show workers busy tearing away the old tartan track as they prepare to lay a new one.

Traditionally known as the home of Kenyan athletics, Nyayo Stadium has hosted a number of local and international competitions through the years.

Workers remove the old tartan track at Nyayo Stadium. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

The first-ever edition of the Kip Keino Classic in 2020 was staged at the 30,000-seater venue as well as last year when it was undergoing renovation for the upcoming Africa Nations Championships (CHAN).

Amid the renovation of the football turf, athletics stakeholders have repeatedly asked the government to lay a new tartan track.

The new tartan track to be laid at Nyayo Stadium. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

In an interview earlier this month, Kip Keino Classic meet director Barnaba Korir said the government had promised to lay the track, in time for the World Continental Tour Gold event.

“The government have undertaken to put a new tartan track at Nyayo Stadium and we are hopeful it will be ready for the Kip Keino Classic even as we continue preparations for the competition,” Korir said.

Korir further revealed that they have lined up a star-studded cast of elite athletes including women’s hammer throw Olympic champion Camryn Rodgers of Canada and Olympics javelin bronze medalist Anderson Peters of Grenada.