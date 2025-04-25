Howe is 'OK' but 'not 100%' after hospital stay - Capital Sports
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe

English Premiership

Howe is ‘OK’ but ‘not 100%’ after hospital stay

Published

NEWCASTLE, England, April 25, 2025 – Eddie Howe says he is “OK” but “not 100%” as he returns to manage Newcastle United after his stay in hospital with pneumonia.

The 47-year-old was admitted to hospital on 11 April having felt unwell for a number of days, and has missed three Magpies matches.

On Thursday, the club announced he was well enough to return to work.

“I’ve been through a range of emotions but I feel like I’m on the road to recovery,” said Howe on Friday.

“I’m not 100% in my body but I like to think I’m close to 100% in my mind, which is the most important thing.”

Newcastle, who are fifth in the Premier League, face Ipswich at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Howe reflected on how hard the period of illness has been but said he tries “to take a positive from every experience”.

He added: You take [your health] for granted – I certainly have – and when you don’t have the luxury of feeling normal, it can be very difficult.”

Assistant manager Jason Tindall and fellow coach Graeme Jones oversaw two wins and one defeat in the Premier League in Howe’s absence.

The Newcastle boss said he had “zero” involvement in the games while he was away.

“I made a conscious decision, when I didn’t feel well enough to focus on the football, to give Jason and all the coaches full responsibility,” he said.

“For me, you’re either all in or all out – and I couldn’t contribute. So, I said to Jason right at the start, ‘it’s over to you’. And didn’t he do well?”

Howe said he watched the wins against Manchester United and Crystal Palace, plus the defeat by Aston Villa. “First two, I wasn’t really there mentally,” he said, “but I was really proud and so lifted by the performances.”

