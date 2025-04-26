Ms Record Breaker! Ngetich makes history in women's 10km in Germany - Capital Sports
Agnes Ngetich celebrates with Ethiopian legend Haile Gebreselassie. PHOTO/ROADS TO RECORDS ADIZERO

Athletics

Ms Record Breaker! Ngetich makes history in women’s 10km in Germany

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 26, 2025 – Kenya’s Agnes Ngetich continued her extraordinary exploits with a women-only world record in 10km at the Adizero Roads to Records in Herzogenaurach, Germany on Saturday morning.

Ngetich clocked 29:27 to cut the tape, ahead of the Ethiopian duo of Fentaye Belayneh (30:30) and Senayet Getachew (30:30) who finished second and third respectively.

In effect, the 24-year-old becomes the first athlete to run under 30 minutes in the women-only 10km.

It comes off the back of a fruitful 2024 in which she smashed the 10km world record at the Valencia Ibercaja in January last year, after clocking 28:46.

She also came agonisingly close to breaking the world record for the half marathon, timing 1:03:04 at the Valencia Half Marathon in Spain in October last year.

Ngetich’s hot streak has spilled over into this year, which she began with victory at the fourth edition of the Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour in Eldoret, clocking 32:42 in the women’s 10km.

Her last competition before Germany was at the first leg of the Grand Slam in Kingston, Jamaica in March, where she came second in the 5000m and 3000m.

She clocked 8:28.75 in the women’s 3000m before running 14:59.80 in the 12-and-a-half-lap race.

