Junior Starlets to come out fighting in return leg against Cameroon

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 21, 2025 – National under 17 girls’ football team coach Mildred Cheche has warned Cameroon of a tough time in the return leg of their World Cup qualifier in Yaounde on Friday.

Cheche says the Junior Starlets will come out guns blazing from the first whistle, as they seek to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg.

“We will be playing away and it will be a very tough match. We have everything to play for while they have everything to lose. We will have to go all out. It is not going to be easy for Cameroon and they should expect a tough match in the return leg,” the coach said.

Cheche’s plan is for Starlets to not only maintain a lion’s share of the possession but also to do something meaningful with it. Junior Starlets’ Mwanakombo Bakari (L) battles with Cameroon’s Chelsy Ngong’. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

“We have to ensure that they don’t dominate while we make sure that we dominate as we did in the second half. We have to ensure they don’t play even if they will be at home. We have to also minimise the number of fouls we commit and utilise the chances that we get,” she said.

Starlets were sunk by a Tiwa Melong header in the first half in a rain-drenched encounter at the Nyayo Stadium on Sunday evening. Junior Starlets head coach Mildred Cheche issues instructions from the touchline. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

Cheche’s charges picked themselves up admirably and dominated the rest of the tie but for poor finishing as well as dark art antics from their opponents.

The gaffer was a proud woman at the end of the game, patting her girls on the back for an iron-clad spirit in the face of a temporary setback.

“There is the mental toughness and the fighting spirit…so they only need to enhance it. We were better than them in the second half and had a lot of chances. We will also look to score an early goal because then it puts the pressure on the opponents,” she said.

The winner of the tie will secure their slot at this year’s World Cup in Morocco.

Kenya are seeking a second consecutive appearance at the global showpiece, following their debut at last year’s edition in the Dominican Republic.