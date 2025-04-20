‘Lastborn’ leads Shabana to victory over Talanta in thriller at Dandora

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 21, 2025 – Austin ‘Lastborn’ Odongo and Brian Michira each scored a brace as Shabana continued their scintillating form in the FKF Premier League with victory over Talanta at the Dandora Stadium on Sunday evening.

Odongo put Tore Bobe in front with his first strike in the 23rd minute before Michira extended the advantage with a beautifully taken penalty, 10 minutes later.

Talanta pulled one back through Cyprian Mang’eni at the stroke of halftime.

Odongo then completed his brace in the 63rd minute, sneaking into the box to latch on to a long cross from the deep and slotted into an empty net after rounding up the Talanta custodian.

The hosts were not to be undone though, pulling one back in the 72nd minute after end-to-end action between the two sides.

However, Michira calmed the jitters of the Shabana faithful with a brace of his own, four minutes later to extend their unbeaten run in the league to eight games.