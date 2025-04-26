Track queen Kipyegon praying for injury-free season in 2025

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 26, 2025 – Triple Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon is keeping her fingers crossed for an injury-free season as she aims to continually write her name in history books.

Kipyegon is optimistic of a beautiful year although she is cognisant that the same is dependent on her avoiding any injuries.

“Happy to start my season, and hope to stay healthy this way and for the next races. The training has been good so far. I hope to continue healthy. Injury free and continue on the traning. Just focus myself to a beautiful 2025,” the double world record holder said.

The 31-year-old began her track season on a high, winning the women’s 1000m at the opening leg of the Diamond League in Xiamen, China on Saturday.

She clocked meet record (MR) and world lead (WL) of 2:29.21 on her way to victory, crossing the finish line ahead of Australian duo of Abbey Caldwell (2:32.94 ) and Sarah Billings (2:33.45 ) in second and third respectively.

The three-time world champion was delighted that everything went according to plan.

“It was all good. It went how I wanted just to start my season in a good way. I wanted to do my personal best which was very close to world record. It was a very good start to my season,” she said.

Saturday’s win was a perfect bounce back from the disappointment of the Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country in February in Eldoret during which she was forced to withdraw from the second last lap of the senior women’s 10km.