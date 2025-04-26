Exxonmobil, NBA Africa Launch Second Season Of Jr. NBA League In Angola - Capital Sports
Second Season of ExxonMobil Jr. NBA League Tips Off in Luanda, Angola (Credit: NBA Africa)

Exxonmobil, NBA Africa Launch Second Season Of Jr. NBA League In Angola

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – The second season of the ExxonMobil Jr. NBA League for boys and girls tipped off yesterday at Clube Escola Desportiva Formigas do Cazenga in Luanda. 

The tip-off activities included a league draw where participating school teams selected jerseys of NBA teams which they will represent throughout the season; a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) interactive showcase; and a Jr. NBA clinic for 65 boys and girls ages 16 and under. 

The new season was launched by ExxonMobil Angola Public and Government Affairs Manager Fernando Pegado, NBA Africa Chief Operating Officer Nakampe Molewa, and PanAfricare Angola Country Director Dr. Wirsiy Peter Njofon.

This season, the Jr. NBA league will feature 30 boys’ teams and 30 girls’ teams competing in a regular season and playoffs, with the competition set to culminate in the second Jr. NBA Finals in July.

Operated by PanAfricare, the Jr. NBA reached more than 12,500 youth in its inaugural season through basketball development and STEM programming.

It also featured all-girls basketball clinics and life-skills seminars as part of the NBA’s Her Time To Play initiative which provides opportunities for girls and young women to play basketball and pursue careers in coaching and athletic leadership.

The launch of the league’s second season in Luanda follows the launch of the second season of the ExxonMobil Jr. NBA League in Maputo, Mozambique earlier this month.

