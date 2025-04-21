KPA, GSU reap big on Day Three of Africa Club Volleyball Champs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 21, 2025 – Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and General Service Unit (GSU) recovered from their disappointing starts to win on Day Three of the Africa Club Volleyball Championships in Misrata, Libya.

KPA beat home side Al Nasr in straight sets of 25-23, 25-20 and 25-10 to wipe away the tears of narrowly losing to Rwanda’s APR in the opening fixture on Sunday.

The dockers were on the losing end of a thriller against the East Africans, losing 3-2, having recovered from a disastrous start to level the tie.

The military side had won 25-20 and 25-18 in the first and second sets before KPA equalised by virtue of identical 25-19 victories in the third and fourth sets.

However, APR ultimately had the last laugh with a 19-17 win in the decider set.

Meanwhile, GSU recovered from a false start to clobber Algerian side Club Castel to win 3-1.

The North Africans won 25-21 in the first set but paramilitary side recovered their footing to win 25-21 in the second set.

Having gotten into the rhythm of the game, GSU went on to win 25-18 and 25-22 in the third and fourth sets.