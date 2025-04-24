Manchester United to take part in Women’s World Sevens

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 24 – Manchester United will be one of the eight clubs competing in the inaugural Women’s World Sevens tournament in May.

The new seven-a-side competition kicks off three days before this year’s Women’s Champions League final and there is a prize money pool of $5m dollars (£3.76m).

United will be joined in the competition by European clubs Ajax, Benfica and Bayern Munich on 21-23 May in Estoril, Portugal.

The other four participating clubs are yet to be named and there is no indication on whether they will come from outside of Europe.

“This is a really exciting opportunity to be part of something new for the women’s game,” said United manager Marc Skinner.

Will Euro 2025 players take part?

The tournament kicks off just three days before the Women’s Champions League final is held in Lisbon on 24 May.

It is also just six weeks before the Women’s European Championship begins in Switzerland on 2 July.

The American National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) does not finish until 22 November, meaning any clubs wishing to participate in May would do so during the season.

Stadium and pitch availability were named as reasons as to why the tournament was scheduled for May, while there are plans to host a second edition at the end of the year in North America.

Another question is how many players due to compete at Euro 2025 will take part in the inaugural tournament.

“We haven’t got the rosters yet but they will be first-team squads. Obviously a lot of these clubs are very worldwide and global in their make-up,” said Jacobs.

“The games are much shorter and the amount of players on the pitch is much less.”

There are four Lionesses in the Manchester United squad – Ella Toone, Grace Clinton, Maya Le Tissier and Millie Turner – and Jacobs said he expects them to come to Portugal and take part in some form.

“There is a difference between a first-team XI and a first-team squad. We would expect a first-team squad,” added Jacobs.

“We also know this is an opportunity for other players and for people who want to really express themselves on a completely different stage.”

What will the format be?

Matches will take place on a grass pitch which is half the size of a typical 11-a-side pitch.

Clubs can bring squads of up to 25 players but only 14 can take part in the games which have unlimited substitutions.

They will play 15-minute halves with extra time deciding tie-breakers.

Future events are being planned in cities across the United States, Mexico, Asia and Europe and the aim is to have up to five tournaments every year.

Who is leading the tournament?

Gotham FC co-owner Mackesy is the financial investor and part of a senior leadership group running the competition, with Jacobs as head of football.

Former United States international and Bay FC co-founder Aly Wagner is chief of strategy and entrepreneur Justin Fishkin is chief executive.

There is also a player advisory council which includes former players Caroline Seger, Anita Asante, Kelley O’Hara and Laura Georges.

Will matches be shown on TV?

World Sevens Football has agreed a multi-year broadcast deal with DAZN to show the matches.

Matches may also be shown on club websites or streaming platforms.

Is there a concern for player welfare?

Former England defender Asante said player welfare has been considered in “every aspect” regarding the format of the tournament.

“It’s short-format games so the distances players will cover and the amount of time they will be doing those physical actions is completely different to an 11v11 game,” added Asante.

“Having a bigger squad will allow clubs to manage minutes and load.

“From the feedback we have got from players, they are really excited to play in this competition.”

United manager Skinner said in March that the tournament could provide opportunities for players who will not be competing at Euro 2025.

“I don’t think we should dismiss having a look at something like that,” he added.

Why has the tournament been created?

World Sevens Football’s sole purpose is to “drive investment in women’s football”, said Asante.

“If I could have played in this when I was still playing, I would have very much enjoyed doing that,” she added.

“Ultimately, we didn’t just want it to be about these clubs and players. We wanted to have a social impact and we will be engaging with grassroots clubs.

“It is an initiative and everyone should come out to Portugal if you can to watch it before we hold any big opinions on what it will be.

“It is an exciting time for women’s sport and we can’t slow down. We need to keep picking it up and progressing forward.”