Shabana winning run stirs talk of four-horse title race in FKF-PL - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Shabana players celebrate one of their goals against Talanta. PHOTO/SHABANA FC KENYA

Kenyan Premier League

Shabana winning run stirs talk of four-horse title race in FKF-PL

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 26, 2025 – Can Shabana cause a surprise of historic proportions by winning the 2024/25 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League?

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Kisii-based side are the most in-form team since the start of the year, boasting eight wins, four draws and one loss.

They last tasted defeat in the league on February 9 when they went down 2-1 to relegation threatened Posta Rangers at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Tore Bobe’s hot streak notwithstanding, head coach Peter Okidi is simply focused on maintaining the winning run without focusing too much on the top teams.

“I have previously said that all teams need to focus on themselves and win their games. There are teams above us that we are yet to face. Then at the end of the season, we will see where we are. Credit goes to the players, fans, technical bench and the management for how far we have come,” Okidi said.

Shabana beat Nairobi City Stars 2-0 at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday evening to extend their unbeaten run.

Keith Imbali scored the opener in the 52nd minute before Darius Msagha added the second in the 72nd minute.

The win takes the Glamour Boys to fourth on 46 points, six less than leaders Kenya Police — both of them having played 28 matches.

Reflecting on the tie, Okidi was glad to have gotten the monkey off their back as far as their record in Machakos is concerned.

“We have played here before but we have never won even when we play well. Many times, we take the lead and then our opponents equalise. Today, we wanted to break the jinx and I am glad we managed to do exactly that,” the former Nakuru All Stars head coach said.

Okidi further divulged that they had baited their opponents into a frenzied start before heading in for the kill.

“We knew that they would really come at us for the first 10 or 20 minutes. We were careful not to concede because it was indeed a tough match that we started sluggishly. I applaud the boys for giving a good account of themselves,” he said.

Shabana’s next encounter is a top-of-the-table clash against defending champions Gor Mahia at the Gusii Stadium, next Sunday.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved