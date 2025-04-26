Shabana winning run stirs talk of four-horse title race in FKF-PL

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 26, 2025 – Can Shabana cause a surprise of historic proportions by winning the 2024/25 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League?

The Kisii-based side are the most in-form team since the start of the year, boasting eight wins, four draws and one loss.

They last tasted defeat in the league on February 9 when they went down 2-1 to relegation threatened Posta Rangers at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Tore Bobe’s hot streak notwithstanding, head coach Peter Okidi is simply focused on maintaining the winning run without focusing too much on the top teams.

“I have previously said that all teams need to focus on themselves and win their games. There are teams above us that we are yet to face. Then at the end of the season, we will see where we are. Credit goes to the players, fans, technical bench and the management for how far we have come,” Okidi said.

Shabana beat Nairobi City Stars 2-0 at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday evening to extend their unbeaten run.

Keith Imbali scored the opener in the 52nd minute before Darius Msagha added the second in the 72nd minute.

The win takes the Glamour Boys to fourth on 46 points, six less than leaders Kenya Police — both of them having played 28 matches.

Reflecting on the tie, Okidi was glad to have gotten the monkey off their back as far as their record in Machakos is concerned.

“We have played here before but we have never won even when we play well. Many times, we take the lead and then our opponents equalise. Today, we wanted to break the jinx and I am glad we managed to do exactly that,” the former Nakuru All Stars head coach said.

Okidi further divulged that they had baited their opponents into a frenzied start before heading in for the kill.

“We knew that they would really come at us for the first 10 or 20 minutes. We were careful not to concede because it was indeed a tough match that we started sluggishly. I applaud the boys for giving a good account of themselves,” he said.

Shabana’s next encounter is a top-of-the-table clash against defending champions Gor Mahia at the Gusii Stadium, next Sunday.