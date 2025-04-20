Wanjala wonder goal takes Tusker to top of Premier League

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 21, 2025 – Dennis ‘Decha’ Wanjala scored a screamer as Tusker beat Nairobi City Stars to climb to the top of the FKF Premier League at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday evening.

The brewers came into the tie, licking their lips at the chance to claim control of the title race following slips up by their closest challengers, Kenya Police and Gor Mahia.

The law enforcers lost 1-0 to Ulinzi Stars on Friday afternoon at the Ulinzi Sports Complex as K’Ogalo collapsed to a last-gasp equaliser by Douglas Kibet in their tie against Sofapaka on Saturday evening.

Wanjala took the 13-time league champions to seventh heaven after only four minutes, firing a long range shot from outside the 18 after spotting Edwin Mukolwe off his line.

Simba wa Nairobi had the chance to level matters but Vincent Ochieng’s header at the cusp of halftime flew wide over the bar.

The win takes Tusker to the top of the log with 51 points, two ahead of Police who remain on 49 points.

Gor remain third on 48 points — although they have played a match less than the other two.