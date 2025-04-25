Liverpool have ‘big responsibility’ at Anfield

LIVERPOOL, England, April 25, 2025 – Liverpool manager Arne Slot says his team have a “big responsibility” to secure the club’s 20th top-flight title by getting a point against Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday.

Arsenal’s draw with Crystal Palace on Wednesday means the Reds need just a point against Spurs to win the Premier League with four games remaining.

Liverpool last secured the title in 2019-20 under former manager Jurgen Klopp during a time when fans were not allowed into stadiums because of the Covid pandemic.

The Reds lifted the trophy in an empty Anfield as they claimed their first top-flight win in 30 years.

“First of all, that’s a big responsibility because we are aware that the last time this club won the league it was Covid time so everybody is looking forward to Sunday but we know that there is still a job to be done and that’s at least one point,” said Slot.

“That’s what we know and, hopefully, our fans know as well and they support us in the best possible way they can – like they have all season – and are aware of the fact that we still need a point.

“We are definitely aware of that. It’s a nice game to look forward to but it’s also a responsibility we have for Sunday.”

Tottenham are without a win at Anfield since 2011 and come into the game having lost 18 league games this season and with their primary focus on a Europa League semi-final first-leg against Bodo/Glimt on Thursday.

Liverpool have been beaten just twice in the league this season – once at Anfield – and have the best home record in the top flight, having earned 41 points from 16 games.

Slot on strength of Premier League

Slot, who has previously won the Dutch title with Feyenoord, is in his first season as Liverpool manager after replacing Klopp last summer.

His side have a 12-point advantage over second-placed Arsenal.

There have been suggestions that the top flight has not been as competitive as in recent seasons but Slot believes it is a “difficult league” to win.

“I’ve only been here for a year so I can only tell you what I’ve experienced this season,” he said.

“I think it’s never been as exciting for top-four, top-five finish. In all the years before, it was quite clear which clubs will probably get the top three or four positions.

“In my opinion, it’s a really difficult league because that’s what I’ve experienced over here, there’s never been an easy game. It’s always been very hard to win a game of football.

“We are not the only team in this league who find it difficult to win a game by three or four goals. That was maybe easier two, three, four or five years ago.

“Either the teams are not so good any more – the Liverpools, the Manchester Citys and the Arsenals – or we are still very good but the other teams have the funds to spend just as much or, in some situations, even more.”