Wanyonyi misses world record by a whisker in Germany - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Emmanuel Wanyonyi wins the men's 1500m at the Grand Slam Track series in Kingston, Jamaica. PHOTO/GRAND SLAM TRACK X

Athletics

Wanyonyi misses world record by a whisker in Germany

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 26, 2025 – Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi missed the world record for the men’s mile by seconds on his way to victory at the Adizero Roads to Records in Herzogenaurach, Germany on Saturday afternoon.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Wanyonyi clocked 3:52.45 to finish first, missing the current world record of 3:43.13 — held by Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj — by a mere nine seconds.

In second place was American duo of Hobbs Kesler (3:54.34) and Nico Young (3:54.50) in second and third respectively.

The 20-year-old was competing at the annual event, following last year’s debut where he timed 3:54.6 to cut the tape.

The world 800m silver medalist was competing in his fourth competition this year following a winning start to the season for him.

His last competition was at the first leg of the Grand Slam Series in Kingston, Jamaica, early this month, where he romped to victory in the men’s 1500m — clocking 3:35.18.

He then finished second in the men’s 800m at the same event, running 1:46.44.

Chepchirchir towers in women’s mile

At the same competition, Nelly Chepchirchir successfully defended her triumph from last year by winning the women’s mile.

The youngster timed 4:23.99, ahead of Ethiopia’s Abera Hawi (4:26.83) and Addison Wiley (4:31.49) of the United States, who finished second and third respectively.

At last year’s event, she clocked 4:31.0 for the win in the same discipline.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved