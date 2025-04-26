Wanyonyi misses world record by a whisker in Germany

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 26, 2025 – Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi missed the world record for the men’s mile by seconds on his way to victory at the Adizero Roads to Records in Herzogenaurach, Germany on Saturday afternoon.

Wanyonyi clocked 3:52.45 to finish first, missing the current world record of 3:43.13 — held by Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj — by a mere nine seconds.

In second place was American duo of Hobbs Kesler (3:54.34) and Nico Young (3:54.50) in second and third respectively.

The 20-year-old was competing at the annual event, following last year’s debut where he timed 3:54.6 to cut the tape.

The world 800m silver medalist was competing in his fourth competition this year following a winning start to the season for him.

His last competition was at the first leg of the Grand Slam Series in Kingston, Jamaica, early this month, where he romped to victory in the men’s 1500m — clocking 3:35.18.

He then finished second in the men’s 800m at the same event, running 1:46.44.

Chepchirchir towers in women’s mile

At the same competition, Nelly Chepchirchir successfully defended her triumph from last year by winning the women’s mile.

The youngster timed 4:23.99, ahead of Ethiopia’s Abera Hawi (4:26.83) and Addison Wiley (4:31.49) of the United States, who finished second and third respectively.

At last year’s event, she clocked 4:31.0 for the win in the same discipline.