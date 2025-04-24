Advantage Liverpool As Arsenal Held By Palace At Emirates

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 24 – Crystal Palace twice came from behind to draw at second-placed Arsenal and leave Liverpool one point from being crowned Premier League champions for the second time in six seasons.

A draw against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday (16:30 BST) would now be enough for Arne Slot’s side, who lead Arsenal by 12 points, to clinch their 20th league title – equalling Manchester United’s record.

Both Arsenal and Palace’s main focus is on their cup exploits, with the Gunners in the Champions League semi-finals and the Eagles at the same stage in the FA Cup – and both managers rested key players.

Arsenal took an early lead at Emirates Stadium when centre-back Jakub Kiwior planted an excellent header past Dean Henderson from a Martin Odegaard free-kick in the third minute.

Palace looked dangerous on the attack but vulnerable at the back, and Oliver Glasner’s side equalised through a cleverly worked set-piece in the 27th minute.

Adam Wharton clipped the ball to the edge of the area and Eberechi Eze volleyed his shot into the ground and the ball hit the post before making its way into the net.

Leandro Trossard gave Arsenal the lead just before half-time when he picked up a pass from Jurrien Timber and squeezed a shot into the bottom corner.

The Eagles continued to push for an equaliser and had good opportunities with headers from Justin Devenny and Ismaila Sarr but neither could get a good contact on the ball.

Palace did level for a second time through substitute Jean-Philippe Mateta, when William Saliba gifted him the ball with a dreadful loose pass 25 yards out and the striker produced an excellent chipped finish over stranded Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.

Gunners fans will be concerned by the absence of Ben White and Mikel Merino from the squad, with boss Mikel Arteta declining to comment on what their injuries were.

When asked if they would be fit to face PSG on Tuesday, Arteta said: “We will have to wait and see as they were not able to be in the squad here.”

Arsenal draw again with focus on Europe

This match was always going to be tricky for Arsenal manager Arteta to navigate with Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Paris St-Germain looming.

And this draw, Arsenal’s 13th in the Premier League, is one of the big reasons why the Gunners have fallen away in their title challenge.

Arteta picked a strong side six days before Luis Enrique’s team come to north London, with Bukayo Saka on the bench as a precaution.

Saka was named as a substitute after he took a kick to his ankle in the win over Ipswich at the weekend, and Arteta played Trossard as a striker as he looked to try options before their season-defining game in Europe.

Trossard, who is likely to start in the central striking role next week as Merino – who missed this match through injury – will be needed in midfield because of Thomas Partey’s suspension.

The Belgian produced an excellent touch for the second Arsenal goal – his fourth in his past four Premier League appearances, matching the amount he registered in his previous 31.

Palace battle for point

Just like the Gunners, Crystal Palace’s focus is now on a cup semi-final with Aston Villa the opposition at Wembley on Saturday.

The Eagles are safe in 12th position in the Premier League and their hopes of a path into Europe rest on winning the FA Cup.

Glasner was unlikely to change the 3-4-2-1 formation which has brought Palace some excellent results this season, though he did leave top scorer Mateta on the bench.

The Eagles defended poorly at times in the first half but did have opportunities to take all three points, which would have meant Liverpool wrapping up the title.

Devenny and Sarr both had good chances in the second half with close-range headers, but neither caused Arsenal keeper Raya problems.

Palace will need to defend better than at the Emirates if they are to reach the FA Cup final – but Glasner will surely be pleased with the goals his side scored.