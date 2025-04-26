Chebet not obsessed with world record despite sizzling start to season

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 25, 2025 – Double Olympic champion Beatrice Chebet says it is too early in the season to start talking about smashing world records.

Chebet says she is more concerned with getting into shape with every competition ahead of the ultimate one — the World Championships in Tokyo in September.

“For now I just want to race well. When my body is ready, I will chase world records. Time will come. For now, the main goal is to go for the World Championships,” the double world record holder said.

The 25-year-old was speaking in the aftermath of a blistering run to victory at Saturday’s opening leg of the Diamond League in Xiamen, China.

Chebet clocked a meet record (MR) and world lead (WL) of 14:27.12 to cross the finish line, ahead of Ethiopian duo of Gudaf Tsegay (14:28.18) and Birke Haylom (14:28.80) who finished second and third respectively.

On her way to victory, she put on the afterburners, showing Tsegay a clean pair of heels in the last lap.

Reflecting on the race, Chebet was delighted with her speed albeit she admitted there is room for improvement.

“Not really… because the season is still new and I was not sure how my body is. So, I said just let me start my season well. Let me try to push because there were a lot of Ethiopians in the race. I am so happy to see that my speed is still there,” she said.

Saturday’s race was Chebet’s first this year.