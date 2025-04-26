Record 46 Crews Entered As Shell Autocross Action Returns - Capital Sports
Autocross rally driver, Suleiman Munyua aka Solo (red t-shirt) gets his car scrutineered ahead of the shell Autocross championship slated for Sunday 27th April. Looking on from right is Musa Locho (without a cap) and Tony Tole (with a cap) during the scrutineering process

Motorsport

Record 46 Crews Entered As Shell Autocross Action Returns

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – After more than 15 years, the local motorsport action continues to grow from strength to another with a record 46 crews gearing up for Sunday’s Shell Autocross championship action at Kasarani Super special stage.

254 club motorsport chairman Sushil Gohil and Clerk of the Course Muqsit Hussain among dozens of officials will run the event that will see crews compete in several heats ahead of the prize giving ceremony slated for Sunday afternoon.

“Motorsport spirit is back thanks to Shell’s solid sponsorship, the local motorsport scene is on the rise and we will strive to maintain high standards and keep motorsport alive in the country,” said Sushil.

The event will also see the debut of Danveer Chatte and Hamraj Chatte, who are set to compete in the highly competitive Open Class category jostling for the top honours with Neel Gohil, who has racked up two victories this season.

Speaking at Shell Survey during the scrutineering ceremony Vivo Energy Kenya Commercial Manager Mark Senteu lauded the crews ahead of the event urging motorsport fans to turn up in large numbers at Kasarani to cheer on the crews at the thrilling event.

“Vivo Energy Kenya the Shell licensee is proud to present yet another enthralling round of motorsport action, With the Shell Autocross returning to the WRC Super special stage, it’s indeed another opportunity for the country’s motorsport stars to shine with brilliance,” said Senteu.

The Autocross and Autocross Plus action will see crews competing at the 5 kms and 7.5 km tracks in the table of man and machine.

