Omanyala stretches Simbine before finishing second at Xiamen Diamond League

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 26, 2026 – Commonwealth Games champion Ferdinand Omanyala finished second at the opening leg of the Diamond League in Xiamen, China on Saturday.

Omanyala clocked 10.13 in the men’s 100m, behind South African Akani Simbine who ran 9.99 for the win.

Great Britain’s Jeremiah Azu finished third in 10.17 in the tightly contested race.

Saturday’s competition was the second involving Simbine and Omanyala, this year.

The two also met at the Botswana Golden Grand Prix in Gaborone, Botswana on April 12 where the world indoor 60m bronze medalist clocked 9.90 to win the men’s 100m.

On the other hand, Omanyala came second after clocking 10.00.

The African record holder for the men’s 100m has also competed at the Ugandan national trials and the Athletics South Africa (ASA) Grand Prix.