Forest make approach for Brentford's Wissa - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Yoane Wissa (L) and Bryan Mbeumo celebrate the latter's goal in their match against Crystal Palace. PHOTO/BRENTFORD FC X

English Premiership

Forest make approach for Brentford’s Wissa

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 21, 2025 – Nottingham Forest have made an approach to sign Brentford forward Yoane Wissa.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Bees value Wissa at far beyond the £22m which was reportedly offered by Forest and will not accept bids in that price range despite their striker having just 18 months left to run on his current contract.

Neither club have confirmed the value of the bid for the DR Congo international.

BBC Sport can confirm the approach as Forest target competition for in-form striker Chris Wood, who has 14 goals in the Premier League this season, as they look to maintain their surprise Champions League challenge.

Forest are third in the Premier League after Sunday’s 3-2 win over Southampton.

Wissa, who has 11 goals in 19 Premier League matches this season, is highly valued in west London and has proven a worthy successor to Ivan Toney.

The 28-year-old has been at Brentford since joining from Lorient in 2021 and has scored 41 goals in 133 games.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved