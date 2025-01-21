Forest make approach for Brentford’s Wissa

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 21, 2025 – Nottingham Forest have made an approach to sign Brentford forward Yoane Wissa.

The Bees value Wissa at far beyond the £22m which was reportedly offered by Forest and will not accept bids in that price range despite their striker having just 18 months left to run on his current contract.

Neither club have confirmed the value of the bid for the DR Congo international.

BBC Sport can confirm the approach as Forest target competition for in-form striker Chris Wood, who has 14 goals in the Premier League this season, as they look to maintain their surprise Champions League challenge.

Forest are third in the Premier League after Sunday’s 3-2 win over Southampton.

Wissa, who has 11 goals in 19 Premier League matches this season, is highly valued in west London and has proven a worthy successor to Ivan Toney.

The 28-year-old has been at Brentford since joining from Lorient in 2021 and has scored 41 goals in 133 games.