Maybe the worst team in Man Utd history – Amorim

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, January 19, 2025 – Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has labelled his team “maybe the worst” in the 147-year history of the club.

United’s 3-1 home defeat by Brighton was their fourth loss in five home Premier League games.

They have collected 11 points in 11 league games since Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag in November.

United are 13th in the table, 10 points clear of the relegation zone but seven behind 10th-placed Fulham.

“In [the last] ten games in Premier League, we won two,” said Amorim. “Imagine what this is for a fan of Manchester United. Imagine what this is for me.

“We are getting a new coach who is losing more than the last coach. I have full knowledge of that.

“We are the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United. I know you [media] want headlines but I am saying that because we have to acknowledge that and to change that. Here you go: your headlines.”

United did equalise after conceding an early goal against Brighton.

However, rather than Bruno Fernandes’ penalty becoming a springboard for a better display than what had gone before, they were badly outplayed.

Kaoru Mitoma put the visitors back in front before a horrendous mistake from goalkeeper Andre Onana gifted Georginio Rutter Brighton’s third.

Is this Man Utd’s worst team in history?

When you look at the stats, Amorim was slightly exaggerating when he called his team “maybe the worst” in the club’s history. But not by a lot.

At this stage of the season, only 13 United teams have had a lower points tally in the history of the club – the last time being in 1986-87.

Manchester United suffered their sixth home Premier League defeat of the season, their most from their opening 12 home matches of a league season since 1893-94

They have conceded the first goal in each of their last five Premier League games at Old Trafford, their joint-longest such run in the competition, also doing so five times in a row from August to October 2023

United have lost 10 of their 22 Premier League games this season, the earliest into a league campaign that they have hit double figures for defeats since 1989-90 under Alex Ferguson

They have been relegated five times, most recently in 1974, something still highly unlikely to be repeated this season

‘I am not going to change, no matter what’

Amorim had a lengthy chat with Sir Alex Ferguson before the game.

Ferguson was coming off the pitch after taking part in the pre-match tribute to legendary striker Denis Law, who died on Friday.

Referee Peter Bankes had to wait for Ferguson to finish before he could start the game. Amorim told BBC Radio 5 Live afterwards Ferguson had told him to “keep positive”.

On some days that is much easier than others.

As the losses stack up – United’s only recent Old Trafford success came against bottom club Southampton on Thursday, and even then they had been trailing until Amad Diallo’s late hat-trick – more and more questions are being raised about whether they are on the right path.

Amorim says he is not “naive” and understands the pressure he is under.

The former Sporting boss is adamant he will not change his 3-4-3 formation which brought him such success in Portugal but he admits United’s players are struggling to adapt.

“I knew that was going to be hard to put a completely new idea in the moment, but when you lose games and don’t win three games in a row it becomes really hard,” he said.

“Everybody here is underperforming and we have to accept that. It is unacceptable to lose so many games. The opponents are better than us in many details.

“We cannot be consistent and I’m not helping my players in the moment. You have to acknowledge we are in a very difficult situation, with all the bad records, as losing games at home, losing games in the Premier League.

“I know we can succeed but I am not naive. We need to survive this moment. But I am not going to change, no matter what.”

Major rebuild needed

It is clear a major rebuilding exercise is required to make United competitive again and, if possible, a significant amount of players will be leaving.

Spanish side Real Betis are among a number of clubs trying to sign Brazilian winger Antony, at £81.3m the second most expensive player in the club’s history.

It has also been reported Dutch defender Tyrell Malacia is the subject of interest from both the Premier League and outside. Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof are both expected to leave when their contracts expire in the summer.

Casemiro would be released if a suitable offer came in for the 32-year-old, United’s highest earner at £375,000 a week, who has not played a single minute since the 2-0 home defeat by Newcastle on 30 December.

Marcus Rashford is also on his way out, with Amorim stating: “it’s his choice, Rashford is out at this moment. I am not going to put a player in I don’t believe is best for the team.”

United have rebuffed Napoli interest in Alejandro Garnacho but there are other clubs, including Chelsea, keen on the 20-year-old.

The club have said they are not encouraging bids for their saleable assets, which includes England midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, but they do need to raise money if Amorim is going to bring in players who might suit his system.

And then there is goalkeeper Andre Onana, who followed up his outstanding performance against Southampton on Thursday by gifting Brighton’s third goal by inexplicably failing to hold the ball when he came sliding out to collect a routine cross.

“It’s like the team, ups and downs,” Amorim said of Onana’s performance. “Really high ups and really low downs.”

If there is the smallest chink of light, it is the impending signing of 17-year-old Paraguayan defender Diego Leon.

Leon’s capture could signal a renewed global focus on talented younger players rather than continually spending huge sums on players with questionable records, which is the strategy that has landed the club in their current position.