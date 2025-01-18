Soldiers slay Sharks in FKF Premier League lunchtime encounter - Capital Sports
Ulinzi Stars' Staphod Odhiambo (L) and Leshan Mootian celebrate in a past game against Mara Sugar. PHOTO/FKF PREMIER LEAGUE X

Kenyan Premier League

Soldiers slay Sharks in FKF Premier League lunchtime encounter

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 18, 2025 – Javan Omondi scored as Ulinzi Stars continued their resurrection in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Kariobangi Sharks at the Dandora Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday afternoon.

The soldiers came into the game, intent on building on their 1-0 win over Mara Sugar last weekend, as their opponents sought to get back to winning ways after a barren draw with Mathare United.

The slumboys could have been trailing as early as the fifth minute after Leshan Mootian’s long range effort almost caught Sharks keeper Sebastian Wekesa off his line.

However, to Wekesa’s relief, the shot-cum-cross was a bit too high, flying over the bar for a freekick.

Sharks had the game’s next best chance, Stephen Bwire hitting the upright after a brilliant low cross into the danger area from the right flank.

Ulinzi coach Danstan Nyaundo the brought in Javan Omondi and Enosh Ochieng for Mootian and Brian Kafero, a decision which was to prove a masterstroke.

A quick throw in in the 78th minute landed at the feet of Omondi, who curled in a left-footed shot from the right past the hapless arms of Wekesa in Sharks’ goal.

The win hauls the soldiers to 10th on the log with 22 points, same as Kakamega Homeboyz who beat Bidco United 1-0 at the Mumias Sports Complex.

