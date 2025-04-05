Mathare United send mailmen packing in five-goal thriller

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 5, 2025 – Mathare United beat Posta Rangers 3-2 in a FKF Premier League thriller at the Dandora Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The mailmen drew first blood after eight minutes, Felix Oluoch sneaking into the D to lob the ball over an advancing Michael Wanyika in the slumboys’ goal.

The donkey work, however, belonged to Ivan Ochieng’, who did well to spray an overhead pass into the danger area.

Mathare were behind for only 10 minutes as Derrick Anami restored parity from the penalty box — firing high and powerfully over Samuel Njau who could only clutch at empty air.

Musa Masika then put the slumboys in front in the 60th minute after Posta Rangers defender Musa Mohammed had been dispossessed in the danger area by Anami.

The number 9 then squared the ball to Masika who shifted the ball onto his right foot before firing into the right top corner.

Paul Kinyanjui then extended their advantage in the 66th minute before Shami Mwinyi pulled one back for Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo’s charges.