Okutoyi eyes W35 World Tennis Tour title on home soil

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 11 – Kenya’s tennis sensation, Angela Okutoyi, says her target at the W35 World Tennis Tour tournament in Nairobi is to clinch the title, and she believes she has the ability to go all the way on home soil.

Okutoyi, currently based in the United States at the Auburn University, told Telecomasia.net in an exclusive interview that she trusts in her process and is happy with how she has progressed so far in the tournament.

“My target is definitely the title. I have a lot of confidence in myself and I know what I can go on and do out there. I will give my all; I believe in myself and I have a team which believes in me as well and I am ready to fight for the title. It is a difficult tournament, but I know I can go all the way,” Okutoyi told Telecomasia.net.

Okutoyi has progressed to the semi-final of the Elite tennis tournament staged in Nairobi with a two sets to one victory over Poland’s Monika Stankiewicz.

Okutoyi dropped the first set losing 4-6 before picking herself up to win the second set 6-2 and sealing the semi slot with a dominant 6-1 victory in the third set.

“I like playing at home infront of the home crowd because they always push me and cheer me on. For me it’s a genuine trust and support the people have and I am always happy to be playing here at home,” Okutoyi further told Telecomasia.net.

She is the only African player in the semi following Sada Nahimana’s exit in the quarter finals. She will take on Polish Zuzzana Pawlikowska and hopes the home crowd will spur her to victory.