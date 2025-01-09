Tusker’s assist King Shaphan Siwa moves to Tanzania

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 – Tusker FC have lost forward Shaphan Siwa to Tanzanian side Kagera Sugar, after the expiry of his contract. Siwa has left as a free agent to join the neighboring side, returning to Tanzania having last featured for Biashara United in the 2020/21 season.

Siwa, according to reports, received a hefty sign on fee from the Tanzanians, as well as a significant raise from what he was getting at Tusker.

The club had reportedly made efforts to offer him an improved deal with a sign-on package, but couldn’t beat the offer placed on the table by Kagera.

In an interview with Telecomasia.net, Siwa admitted that leaving Tusker wasn’t an easy decision. However, he felt it was time for a fresh challenge.

“Tusker has been like family to me, and it was not easy to leave. But I believe it’s time to push myself further and embrace a new challenge. I’ve enjoyed tremendous success there, and now I’m eager to test myself at a new club, with the aim of replicating that success and even surpassing it.”

Siwa has been in outstanding form this season, contributing directly to 10 goals in just 14 matches for Tusker FC. With one goal and a league-leading nine assists, his performances have been pivotal for the team. His impressive displays also earned him a national team call-up for the Mapinduzi Cup, although he did not make the final travelling squad.