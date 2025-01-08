"My teammates made me do it," - Stars midfielder Musa attributes outstanding performance to collective effort - Capital Sports
Harambee Stars midfielder Brian Musa receives his man of the match award. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARS

Harambee Stars

“My teammates made me do it,” – Stars midfielder Musa attributes outstanding performance to collective effort

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 8, 2025 – Harambee Stars midfielder Brian Musa has credited his teammates for his man-of-the-match performance in Tuesday night’s 2-0 win over Tanzania in the second game of the Mapinduzi Cup in Zanzibar.

Musa described the performance as the result of a collective effort rather than individual brilliance.

“Without my teammates, it would have not been possible to win the man of the match so I want to thank them for the support they have given me. I also want to thank God for bringing me this far,” the Kenya Police FC player said.

Musa was lynchpin in the middle of the park, pulling the strings as coach Francis Kimanzi’s side stung the Kilimanjaro Stars twice in the second half.

It was Musa’s second game in the red jersey, having debuted in their first game of the tournament against Burkina Faso on Saturday, which they drew 1-1.

The midfielder – who has struggled with injuries in the past – was crowned the best player on the pitch and received Ksh 26,000 (Tsh 500,000) for all his gargantuan efforts.

Nonetheless, Musa’s focus was on the overall result.

“The performance was great…every one gave their best and put their best foot forward. It is a performance we should be proud of and thankful for,” he said.

Musa added: “Against Burkina Faso, we had a lapse in concentration and were punished. However, we rectified the same and today we were much better. The morale is high and we are gelling better, having spent more time together.”

He will be hoping to churn more of the same performances when Stars play Zanzibar in their next match on January 11.

Should he remain consistent, Musa might just become a mainstay of Kimanzi’s starting XI for the Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) and 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

