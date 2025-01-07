Chelsea interested in re-signing Guehi from Palace

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 7, 2025 – Chelsea are interested in re-signing Crystal Palace and England defender Marc Guehi.

The Blues are understood to have Guehi, 24, on a list of defensive targets, despite selling him to Palace for £18m in 2021 – before Chelsea were taken over by current owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

Palace have yet to receive official contact from Chelsea but Guehi’s representatives are aware of interest from his former club.

Guehi has 18 months left on his contract, having signed a five-year deal when joining Palace.

The interest highlights Chelsea’s broader efforts to sign a central defender in January or the summer transfer window.

They recently lost Wesley Fofana to a substantial hamstring injury, which according to manager Enzo Maresca could rule him out for the season.

However, those close to Fofana insist they expect him to play again within a much shorter period.

Benoit Badiashile is also out until at least February

Guehi made only two senior appearances for Chelsea, both in the EFL Cup in 2019, before spending a season and a half on loan at Swansea in the Championship prior to his move to Palace.

He has gone on to make 22 appearances for England.

Palace turned down four bids from Newcastle for Guehi in the summer, with the final offer worth up to £65m.

There have also been reports Chelsea could recall Trevoh Chalobah, external from his loan spell at Palace, while Argentinian defender Aaron Anselmino has been recalled from Boca Juniors.