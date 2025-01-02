Passionate, Persistent, Professional: Kenya pays tribute to volleyball icon Wanja in sombre memorial service

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 2, 2025 – National volleyball team icon Janet Wanja was on Thursday eulogised as passionate, persistent and a professional per excellence.

Hundreds of mourners including family, friends, former teammates and other sportspersons thronged the Kasarani Gymnasium to pay their last respects to a lady who brought a smile to their faces and impacted them in one way or another.

Wanja’s mother, Serah Mungai, described her as a unique child who was able to blend in with all cadres of people. Serah Mungai and John Mungai (in red tie), parents of Janet Wanja follow proceedings of the memorial service. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

“She was a very unique child, able to relate with everybody. Wanja was very humble, a character of hers worth emulating. She did a lot of charity work, visiting children’s homes but all these she didn’t want anyone to know,” she said.

The matriarch further said she is happy to have yielded to her daughter’s desire to pursue volleyball, noting the friendships she forged through the sport. Serah Mungai is consoled by family and relatives after the memorial service at Kasarani Gymnasium. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

“Initially, I was opposed to her playing volleyball. Whenever she went for training, I would go and bring her back to the house, warning her not to go and play again. However, she would still sneak and go and play; therefore, I would like to encourage all parents to allow their children pursue their talents and to encourage them,” Mrs Mungai said.

Speaking at the same time, Wanja’s brother, Kevin Kimani, said she was a pillar of strength in his footballing career.

He pointed out that both of them had always wanted become sportspersons.

“I am so glad you got to receive the honours that you deserve. The medals on the wall and the trophies confirm your zeal and prowess. You made us all so proud; you swung the Kenyan flag so high. You are the G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Time) of volleyball and the most amazing sister I could have ever wanted,” the Mathare United midfielder said. Kevin Kimani at the Kasarani Gymnasium after the memorial service of his sister, Janet Wanja. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Wanja, who passed away on Friday last week (December 27) from gallbladder cancer, enjoyed a glittering career on the court at the club and international level.

Five African titles and a World Grand Prix crown in 2015 speak volumes of an icon who made her debut in the national team as a youngster and went on to play at the top level for close to two decades.

Along the way, Wanja was thrice crowned the best setter at the African Championships (2007, 2014 and 2015) in addition to bagging the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award at the Genocide Tournament in Rwanda.

Her teammates in the national team set-up as well as club spoke glowingly of the 40-year-old.

Stickler for discipline

Former Malkia Strikers skipper Mercy Moim described Wanja as a no-nonsense player who valued discipline above everything.

“I remember the first time I made it to the national team with her and after a few days she told me that I was a very talented player. However, she exhorted me to remain discipline, an advice that I took seriously and has enabled me to play at the top level for close to 19 years now,” the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) player said. Malkia Strikers’ player Mercy Moim pays tribute to former teammate Janet Wanja. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Moim added: “She really liked to push others to become better. Many of us can attest that if she kept setting for you and you didn’t make the most of such chances, she would stop doing that eventually. That was how serious she was.”

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) vice president – and longtime national team coach – Paul Bitok said Wanja was a model player in who he derived much joy working with.

“When I was preparing the KCB team for the Africa Club Championships, she was one of the players I convinced to play for us, although her mother was hesitant at first. When we won the tournament, I knew we had to sign her up but unfortunately Kenya Pipeline had beaten us to her signature, offering her a job immediately after the competition,” Bitok recalled. Commonwealth Games 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala follows proceedings of the memorial service. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

Bitok said Wanja had left an impression on him to the extent that it was a no-brainer when she requested to come on board the Malkia Strikers’ technical bench.

“When she heard that I was vying for a position in KVF, she told me to bring her on board Malkia Strikers to help out the team. That is how she came to be the trainer for the team…when I put forward the proposal to our committee, it was unanimously accepted,” he said.

Ruto’s cash injection

Paying tribute to the icon, President William Ruto described Wanja as an extraordinary sportswoman who has left an indelible mark in Kenyan volleyball. Ex-Kenya Pipeline players carry the casket bearing the remains of their former teammate. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

“An extraordinary sportswoman has left an extraordinary mark. Janet Wanja was a gifted and entertaining volleyball star and was arguably one of the sportswomen who broke barriers to beat records. Wanja was a humble yet tireless giant whose mental strength was unmatched,” President Ruto said in a speech read by Evans Achoki, secretary in the State Department of Sports.

The president gave Ksh 500,000 to the family of the fallen heroine, with the Ministry of Sports adding the same amount.

Wanja will be laid to rest on Friday (January 3) in a private ceremony at the Lang’ata Ceremony.

A giant may have rested but her footprints and imprints on the landscape of Kenyan volleyball will remain as beacons for future stars to emulate.