Antonio discharged from hospital after car accident

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 31 – West Ham striker Michail Antonio has been discharged from hospital more than three weeks after sustaining a broken leg in a car accident.

Antonio, 34, had surgery on a lower limb fracture following the crash on 7 December.

The Jamaica international needed to be released from his car after becoming trapped during the incident in Epping, Essex, and was taken to a central London hospital.

Antonio is West Ham’s all-time leading scorer in the Premier League, with 68 goals in 268 league appearances.

The Hammers forward spoke to his team-mates via a video call before they earned an important 2-1 win over Wolves on 9 December, having worn ‘Antonio 9’ shirts before kick-off.

The club thanked the emergency and medical services that supported Antonio and said it would donate “close to £60,000 to the NHS and Air Ambulances UK charities” after the shirts were sold at auction.

“Everyone at the club would like to reiterate their heartfelt thanks to the first responders, emergency services, air ambulance staff and the NHS for the incredible support given to Michail in the wake of the accident,” West Ham said on Tuesday.

West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui said earlier this month that it was a “miracle” Antonio was OK.