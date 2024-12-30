Matchweek 16 of FKF Premier League postponed to allow formation of management committees

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 30 – The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) have postponed the upcoming round of Premier League matches set for this weekend (January 4-5).

In a statement, the federation said this has been necessitated by lack of vital standing committees, including leagues and competitions, referee and player status, among others.

“The FKF finds itself in a transition period that has largely affected the running of our league, more so the top league, the FKF Premier League. Following a new dispensation, the federation is at the point of restructuring its operations across key areas,” FKF CEO Patrick Korir said.

The CEO further promised to issue new dates for the round of matches, following a national executive committee (NEC) meeting and the formation of the aforementioned committees.

“Kindly bear with us as we formalise the formation of the components that will allow the smooth running of our leagues. We do sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this may have caused considering some of the games planned for January 4-5, 2025, had been earmarked for live coverage,” he said.

The latest round of the top tier competition was held on December 22, with Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) assured of closing the year at the apex thanks to a 4-3 win over Mara Sugar.

In second place are Tusker FC who have the same number of points as the bankers (27) but with an inferior goal difference.

At the tail-end of the table, Posta Rangers and Bidco United are flirting with relegation — both teams having collected 11 points only.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also in the red zone are Talanta FC who are hovering three points from safety.