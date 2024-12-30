Matchweek 16 of FKF Premier League postponed to allow formation of management committees - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Gor
Gor
Gor Mahia celebrate with their 21st FKF Premier League trophy. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Kenyan Premier League

Matchweek 16 of FKF Premier League postponed to allow formation of management committees

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 30 – The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) have postponed the upcoming round of Premier League matches set for this weekend (January 4-5).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement, the federation said this has been necessitated by lack of vital standing committees, including leagues and competitions, referee and player status, among others.

“The FKF finds itself in a transition period that has largely affected the running of our league, more so the top league, the FKF Premier League. Following a new dispensation, the federation is at the point of restructuring its operations across key areas,” FKF CEO Patrick Korir said.

The CEO further promised to issue new dates for the round of matches, following a national executive committee (NEC) meeting and the formation of the aforementioned committees.

“Kindly bear with us as we formalise the formation of the components that will allow the smooth running of our leagues. We do sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this may have caused considering some of the games planned for January 4-5, 2025, had been earmarked for live coverage,” he said.

The latest round of the top tier competition was held on December 22, with Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) assured of closing the year at the apex thanks to a 4-3 win over Mara Sugar.

In second place are Tusker FC who have the same number of points as the bankers (27) but with an inferior goal difference.

At the tail-end of the table, Posta Rangers and Bidco United are flirting with relegation — both teams having collected 11 points only.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also in the red zone are Talanta FC who are hovering three points from safety.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved