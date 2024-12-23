CHAN Local Organizing Committee hit the ground running with inspection at Nyayo Stadium

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 – The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the 2025 Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) on Monday hit the ground running with an inspection of the Nyayo National Stadium.

The LOC chaired by the Principal Secretary State Department of Sports Eng. Peter Tum held its inaugural meeting in a race to beat the CAF deadline that was extended to January 10, just two weeks before the continental showpiece designated for locally based players kick-off.

Also in the meeting was Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Hussein Mohammed, and LOC Chairman Nicholas Musonye.

Deputy president McDonald Mariga, FKF NEC members Dabar Ahmedqadar (North Eastern), Robert Macharia (Central), FKF CEO Patrick Korir and FKF Competitions officer Natasha Nyakundi were also present, further underscoring the federation’s collective commitment to the event’s success.

The meeting and inspection signaled that it’s now all systems go for CHAN, which Kenya will co-host alongside Uganda and Tanzania from February 1–28, 2025.

This tournament will serve as a precursor to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), also set to be hosted by the East African trio.

FKF boss Mohammed commended the government’s dedication to infrastructure development.

“I congratulate the government for the incredible job that is going on at all the sites in terms of the preparations for CHAN, which is coming up very soon,” he stated.

Sports PS Peter Tum highlighted the strategic planning underway, emphasizing the role of technical working groups.

“Today we met to ensure the technical working groups understand their roles and responsibilities, which they already did. We are within the timelines we anticipated, and I believe by January, we will be ready to host,” he assured.

LOC Chair Nicholas Musonye exuded confidence in Kenya’s readiness, saying, “We are working around the clock and will deliver on our mandate. I want to assure everyone we are going to host CHAN.”

With just over a month left before the tournament kicks-off, Kenya is leaving no stone unturned to meet the infrastructural and logistical requirements of hosting this prestigious event. All eyes are now on the next steps as the nation gears up for CHAN 2025.

-By FKF Website-