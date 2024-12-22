Gor down Sharks to climb third on the FKF PL log as AFC Leopards win

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 22 – Record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia climbed up to third on the log after edging out Kariobangi Sharks 1-0 in one of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League matches played Sunday.

Gedeon Bendeka scored the lone goal on the 24th minute to see K’Ogalo add points to 24, three behind Tusker who are second while KCB FC are still perched at the top with same points as the Brewers but with a superior goal difference.

Bandari’s Alvin Ngoto is tackled by AFC Leopards Ronald Bebeto. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

At the Dandora Stadium, AFC Leopards sinked Bandari FC 2-0 thanks to goals from Collins Shichenje and Victor Omune that propelled Ingwe to fifth on 22 points.

In other results, Ulinzi Stars bounced back to beat Nairobi City Stars 2-1 while Murang’a FC whipped a ten-man Talanta FC 1-0.