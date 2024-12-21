Githurai All-Stars reap big as Sakaja Super Cup Winners awarded

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 21 – The winners of the just concluded Sakaja Super Cup second edition were on Saturday awarded following the culmination of the football tournament.

Repeat champions Githurai All Stars (GAS) received to Ksh 3 million top prize as GAS custodian Ishmael ‘ Noddy’ Otieno went home with the golden glove and a Ksh. 100,000 cash prize.

Runners up Kawasaki Sports were awarded Ksh. 2 million in a glamorous awards ceremony held at City Hall Nairobi and presided over by Nairobi City County Governor Johnson Sakaja.

South C Rangers who finished in third place were awarded a Ksh 1 million cash prize as Kawasaki skipper Albert Sande went home Ksh 200, 000 shillings richer having bagged the tournament’s most valuable player award.

For the first time, the fourth team Shauri Moyo United was also awarded Ksh 250,000.

Lucky Summer United were awarded with the fair play team prize as Benjamin Musyoka scooped the top scorer award and Ksh 100,000 after sinking in 14 goals in the group stages.

17 years old Shauri Moyo United Jermaine Khamati went home with the most promising player award.

In the ladies category, Shrink Pack Starlets from Kasarani went hone with the ladies top prize of Ksh 1 Million with South C Queens taking home Ksh 500,000 for the runners up prize and Nairobi Starlets in third place received Ksh 250, 000.

Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja while congratulating the winners said that the impact that the tournament has made on the youth is immense and more sports facilities will be developed to further make more impact to society.

“It is not easy to have such a tournament. It is very costly but the impact is great. Next year we shall have more stadiums and the final will be played at City Stadium. This tournament must continue impacting positively on our youth and the local communities,” Sakaja said.

Over 25,000 players drawn from 782 men’s teams and 34 ladies teams took part in the second edition of the Sakaja Super Cup tournament.