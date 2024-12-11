Police too hot for Bidco to handle as City Stars grab point from Shark-infested waters - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya Police's Kenneth Muguna in action against Bidco FC. PHOTO/KENYA POLICE FC X

Kenyan Premier League

Police too hot for Bidco to handle as City Stars grab point from Shark-infested waters

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 11 – Kenya Police continued their resurgence under new coach Etienne Ndayiragije when they thrashed Bidco FC 3-0 in a Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League tie at Sportpesa Arena in Murang’a.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The law enforcers took the lead after 15 minutes through David ‘Messi’ Okoth.

Kenneth Muguna’s free kick, five minutes from the break, made it 2-0 for Police.

The former Gor Mahia midfielder made it 3-0 in the 72nd minute, latching on to a long ball by Daniel Sakari to slot past Marvin Nderitu in Bidco’s goal.

Sharks, Simba wa Nairobi cancel each other

At the Dandora Stadium, Nairobi City Stars and Kariobangi Sharks played out an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Mohammed Bajaber continued his hot streak, scoring the opener in the 13th minute from a close range.

Sharks levelled at the stroke of halftime, Ghai Panchol converting from the spot after Stephen Bwire was felled in the box.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

National under 20 midfielder Andreas Odhiambo then put Kariobangi in the lead, his low shot from the edge of the box sailing past Elvis Ochoro in City Stars’ goal.

Simba wa Nairobi, however, came back into the match through Brian Mzee’s header in the 67th minute, following a cross from the right by Japanese import Yuto Kasaba.

Back at Sportpesa Arena, Posta Rangers and Kakamega Homeboyz played to a barren draw.

Hosts Ulinzi Stars were held to a 1-1 draw by Bandari FC at the Kinoru Stadium in Meru.

Brian Odera’s own goal in the 39th minute rescued a point for the soldiers after Beja Nyamawi had given Bandari the lead, five minutes earlier.

The dockers finished the game with 10 men after Odera was given his marching orders in the 60th minute, coach Ken Odhiambo also banished to the stands after an argument with the fourth official.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved