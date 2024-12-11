Police too hot for Bidco to handle as City Stars grab point from Shark-infested waters

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 11 – Kenya Police continued their resurgence under new coach Etienne Ndayiragije when they thrashed Bidco FC 3-0 in a Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League tie at Sportpesa Arena in Murang’a.

The law enforcers took the lead after 15 minutes through David ‘Messi’ Okoth.

Kenneth Muguna’s free kick, five minutes from the break, made it 2-0 for Police.

The former Gor Mahia midfielder made it 3-0 in the 72nd minute, latching on to a long ball by Daniel Sakari to slot past Marvin Nderitu in Bidco’s goal.

Sharks, Simba wa Nairobi cancel each other

At the Dandora Stadium, Nairobi City Stars and Kariobangi Sharks played out an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Mohammed Bajaber continued his hot streak, scoring the opener in the 13th minute from a close range.

Sharks levelled at the stroke of halftime, Ghai Panchol converting from the spot after Stephen Bwire was felled in the box.

National under 20 midfielder Andreas Odhiambo then put Kariobangi in the lead, his low shot from the edge of the box sailing past Elvis Ochoro in City Stars’ goal.

Simba wa Nairobi, however, came back into the match through Brian Mzee’s header in the 67th minute, following a cross from the right by Japanese import Yuto Kasaba.

Back at Sportpesa Arena, Posta Rangers and Kakamega Homeboyz played to a barren draw.

Hosts Ulinzi Stars were held to a 1-1 draw by Bandari FC at the Kinoru Stadium in Meru.

Brian Odera’s own goal in the 39th minute rescued a point for the soldiers after Beja Nyamawi had given Bandari the lead, five minutes earlier.

The dockers finished the game with 10 men after Odera was given his marching orders in the 60th minute, coach Ken Odhiambo also banished to the stands after an argument with the fourth official.