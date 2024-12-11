Madada stars as Ingwe leave Tusker staggering in midweek league tie

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 11 – AFC Leopards thrashed Tusker 4-1 in a Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League tie at the Dandora Stadium on Wednesday evening to dent the brewers’ title race momentum.

Ovella Ochieng’ put Ingwe in the driver’s seat in the 43rd minute, reacting fastest to a rebound after Tusker keeper Joseph Ochuka had parried away Sydney Lokale’s penalty.

Lokale atoned for his penalty miss in the second half, holding off Charles Momanyi to slot the ball past Ochuka in the 54th minute, after a delightful through pass by Kelly Madada.

Madada then laid on another assist to substitute Victor Omune, firing into the bottom right corner for the third goal.

Ingwe were soon in seventh heaven in the 79th minute, Bonface Munyendo netting the fourth after his initial shot had cannoned off the upright.

Boban Zirintusa’s close range strike in the 85th minute was only a consolation for the brewers who had hoped to win and ascend to the top of the league table.