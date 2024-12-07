No rest for Team Fresh as new FKF boss seeks to start work immediately

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 7 – Newly-elected Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Hussein Mohammed says work to make the sport great again must start immediately.

Mohammed concedes that a huge task awaits him and is eager to start implementing his manifesto.

“I don’t have much to say today…I have articulated my manifesto and my vision to all of you, now it is time to implement it. We have no time…as Aisha (Fifa council member) has said, we need to work. I am committed to this process; I am committed to all of you,” he said.

The president confirmed he has been in contact with his Fifa counterpart Gianni Infantino and that the two will soon be meeting to chart the way forward.

“I have had a word with him and we have agreed to a meeting to start the development immediately,” Mohammed said.

The Extreme Sports CEO was speaking at the end of a drama-filed day in which he was locked in an intense battle for the top seat with eight other contestants.

Mohammed garnered 42 votes in the first round of voting, 11 more than second-placed, immediate former FKF vice president Doris Petra.

In third place was former FKF CEO Barry Otieno who received 10 votes, followed by Kakamega Homeboyz owner Cleophas Shimanyula (four votes), Gor Mahia legend Sammy Kempes Owino (two votes), Chris Amimo (one) and Tom Alila (one).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Following failure to garner the required 50 per cent threshold for an outright win, the polls were set for a three-way battle in the second round, involving Mohammed, Petra and Otieno.

However, Petra left delegates at the Kasarani Gymnasium in shock when she conceded to Mohammed before Otieno followed suit, half an hour later.

Voting still continued to satisfy the required threshold, which Mohammed comfortably met by garnering 67 votes in the second round.

Reflecting on the events of the day, the president congratulated all the contestants, adding that the overall winner was Kenyan football.

“To the outgoing president (Nick Mwendwa) and my worthy opponents, we are all one family. Football is one family and we will continue to work with all of you to build football in this country,” he said.

Mohammed will be deputised by former Harambee Stars and Inter Milan midfielder Macdonald Mariga who was his running mate.

FKF Elections results

President: Hussein Mohamed

Vice President: McDonald Mariga

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

NEC Member (Western): Caleb Amwayi

NEC Member (Coast): Gabriel Mghendi

NEC Member (Nyanza): Collins Opiyo Kalee

NEC Member (Eastern): Charles Njoka

NEC Member (Upper Rift Valley): Bernard Lagat

NEC Member (Nairobi): Dan Shikanda

NEC Member (North Eastern): Ahmedqadar Mohammed Dabar

NEC Member (Lower Rift Valley): Peter Kamau

NEC Member (Central): Robert Macharia

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Women Representative (NEC): Violet Kerubo Momanyi